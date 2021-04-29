Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Raised to Buy at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DNNGY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SEB Equity Research lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $52.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average is $57.95. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $1.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

