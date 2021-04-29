Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Oshkosh has increased its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $55.33 and a 12 month high of $130.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.31.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

