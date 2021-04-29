Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $128.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average is $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $130.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.31.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

