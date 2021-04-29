Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,564. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

