Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE OSK traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $128.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,564. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $55.33 and a 12-month high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.25.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

