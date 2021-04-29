OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.123-1.148 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.150-5.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $3.66 on Thursday, hitting $97.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,709. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.63. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $101.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total value of $1,404,718.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,564 shares of company stock worth $4,945,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

