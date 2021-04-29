OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90. 160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

