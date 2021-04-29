Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.78-2.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.6-13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,844. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. Otis Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.