OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Short Interest Update

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $199,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,674,000.

Shares of OTRA stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 18,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,673. OTR Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02.

OTR Acquisition Company Profile

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

