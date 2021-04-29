Ouster (OUST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $11.46 on Thursday. Ouster has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $17.73.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OUST shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

