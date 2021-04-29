Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $88.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.41.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 532.3% during the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,095,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

