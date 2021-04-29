Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) Short Interest Down 82.5% in April

Ozop Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OZSC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the March 31st total of 607,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,401,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Ozop Energy Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading hours on Thursday. 29,178,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,774,906. Ozop Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.50.

Ozop Energy Solutions Company Profile

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronic equipment for the use in power conversion. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Zelienople, Pennsylvania.

