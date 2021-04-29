Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG traded up $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.34. 5,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,995. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $148.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.19.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 98,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 263.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.