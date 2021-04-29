Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Shares Down 0.9%

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.66. 48,120 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 142,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.30.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

