Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $436.54

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 436.54 ($5.70) and traded as high as GBX 465.80 ($6.09). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 458.60 ($5.99), with a volume of 218,591 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 548 ($7.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Paragon Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 459.60 ($6.00).

Get Paragon Banking Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 462.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 436.54. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 550.84.

In related news, insider Richard Woodman acquired 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($6.04) per share, for a total transaction of £11,914.98 ($15,567.00).

About Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.