Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,255 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 198,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $90.09 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

