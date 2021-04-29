Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 2,041 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $319.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.84. The company has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

