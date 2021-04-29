Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $198.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $198.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.04.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

