Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 9,054 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on T shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

AT&T stock opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

