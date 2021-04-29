Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 250 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $289.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.86 and a 200-day moving average of $276.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.87 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.