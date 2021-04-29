Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.07% of Park Aerospace worth $13,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 138,369 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Park Aerospace by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 246,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,922 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of PKE stock opened at $13.53 on Thursday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The stock has a market cap of $275.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

