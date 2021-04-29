Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 5,502 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock worth $22,334,165 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

NYSE:VMW opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

