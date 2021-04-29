Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $976,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSC opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $157.48 and a 12-month high of $287.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

