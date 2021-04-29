Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,091 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in VMware by 525.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMW shares. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

In other news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165 in the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VMW stock opened at $160.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $172.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.78.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

