Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,016,000.

VO opened at $233.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $141.01 and a twelve month high of $234.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

