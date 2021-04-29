Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

WFC stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

