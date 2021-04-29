Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 14,398 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

