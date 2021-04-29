Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 31.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,660,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 37,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,553 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

ET stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 2.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

