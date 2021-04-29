Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,410 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,932,000 after purchasing an additional 275,373 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.