Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 205 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $112.03 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average is $96.41.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

