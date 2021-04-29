Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. United Bank raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $239,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO stock opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

