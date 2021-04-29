Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,281 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.6% during the first quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 78,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 88,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

