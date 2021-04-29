PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $265.08. The company had a trading volume of 254,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,927,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $311.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.64 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

