PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal stock opened at $271.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.20. The firm has a market cap of $318.33 billion, a PE ratio of 102.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

