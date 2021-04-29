PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading Up 5.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) was up 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.39 and last traded at $15.04. Approximately 17,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,394,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Bank of America downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

