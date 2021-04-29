PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Price Target Raised to $16.50

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of PCB opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $242.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.43.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PCB Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

