Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Pennon Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Pennon Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Pennon Group stock remained flat at $$28.47 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

