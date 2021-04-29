Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

PAG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,519. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $29.65 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

