Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.25 Million

Brokerages forecast that Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) will report $153.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.80 million. Penumbra posted sales of $137.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full year sales of $680.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $680.20 million to $680.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $800.01 million, with estimates ranging from $798.21 million to $801.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.43, for a total transaction of $2,594,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 539,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,964,041.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEN traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $309.79. The stock had a trading volume of 166,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,427. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $314.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,151.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

