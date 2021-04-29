Peony (PNY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Peony has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $61.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peony Coin Profile

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 7,596,019 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

