Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Peoples Bancorp has raised its dividend by 63.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Peoples Bancorp has a payout ratio of 47.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PEBO opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. On average, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PEBO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.10.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.