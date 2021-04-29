P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 222.2% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PFIN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. 1,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,516. The company has a market cap of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. P&F Industries has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter. P&F Industries had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Lawndale Capital Management Ll sold 55,000 shares of P&F Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 347,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Diamond A. Partners, L.P. sold 3,884 shares of P&F Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $27,382.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 331,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,520.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,324 shares of company stock valued at $838,416 in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.29% of P&F Industries worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company offers sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

