Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) CEO Sells $1,990,947.66 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.13. 251,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,814,931. The firm has a market cap of $148.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.