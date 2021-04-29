Photon Price Tops $0.0000 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Photon has a market capitalization of $708,990.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Photon has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.25 or 0.05179360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.75 or 0.00478624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $887.23 or 0.01647493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.87 or 0.00770378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00538839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00064627 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.78 or 0.00432259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004305 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon (CRYPTO:PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 39,354,622,838 coins. The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

