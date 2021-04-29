PHX Minerals (PHX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, analysts expect PHX Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

Shares of PHX opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Stephens purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 449,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,946. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,730,762 shares of company stock worth $3,533,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.