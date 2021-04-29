Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Short Interest Down 61.2% in April

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the March 31st total of 71,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PPSI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.01. 544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

