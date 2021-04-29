Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $93.40 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,242,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,825,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,921 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,449,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,538,000 after purchasing an additional 319,737 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,959,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,144,000 after buying an additional 99,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,032,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,854,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

