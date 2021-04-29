Piper Sandler Comments on Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%.

BHC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,689,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

