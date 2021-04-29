Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $56.49 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,194,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,466,000 after acquiring an additional 27,516 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 36,552.9% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,642 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,644,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 521,139 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

