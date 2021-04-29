Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $71.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -44.29.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 20,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $1,322,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,261 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,073.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

